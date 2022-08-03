Families and Babies celebrate World Breastfeeding week with new funding

World Breastfeeding Week is a global campaign to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding.

The week takes place every year from August 1-7, but some countries choose to celebrate it at different times of the year.

Families and Babies (FAB) has supported women and their children with breastfeeding for over 14 years and will be able to continue its good work for another three years thanks to funding from Wakefield Council.

Families and Babies will be able to continue provide support to breastfeeding mothers for another three years from funding from the Council.

The funding forms part of the local authority’s commitment to supporting children, young people and families.

FAB’s branch manager Rachel Wilson said: “We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our work promoting and supporting breastfeeding for the families of Wakefield.

“We will continue to offer appointments and home visits for one-to-one breastfeeding support and information to new or pregnant families, breastfeeding groups and a 24-hour breastfeeding helpline.

“We will very soon be offering antenatal groups and are constantly training new breastfeeding supporters.’

As part of the new service FAB is aiming to further develop their community work, including promoting the Wakefield Breastfeeding Friendly Scheme and encouraging breastfeeding friendly workplaces.

The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2022 is, ‘Step Up For Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’, which focuses on educating more people about the advantages of breastfeeding and supporting breastfeeding mothers.

For women, breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers and postpartum depression.

In addition to the important nutrition and growth benefits, babies who breastfeed have reduced risk of SIDS, improved cognitive development and a reduced risk for chronic diseases.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased to be able to continue this successful service, which shows our commitment and priority is to ensure the district’s children have the best start inlife possible.”