Families of two men who died in East Ardsley horror crash release photographs

The families of two men who died in a road traffic collision in Leeds have released images of them as police continue to appeal for information.

Matthew Wilson, 26, from Holbeck, and Ian Broadhurst, 34, from Morley, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A650 Bradford Road, East Ardsley.

They had been passengers in a black Volkswagen Golf that was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220, near to the junction with Woodhouse Lane, shortly before 6.45am on Wednesday June 26th.

The Golf was travelling away from the M1 towards Leeds at the time of the collision, police confirmed.

The three other occupants of the Golf were taken to hospital.

The force confirmed two men, aged 25 and 33, remain in critical but stable conditions in hospital.

A 17-year-old male is described serious but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly those with relevant dashcam footage, are asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pivotford or reference 13190322436.