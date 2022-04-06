Family celebrates five generations of girls after birth of Gracie Mae

Eleanor Arundel, 23, gave birth to Gracie Mae Floyd on March 11.

Gracie Mae was born at Pinderfields Hospital five weeks earlier than expected - weighing just five pounds and 11 ounces.

After Gracie Mae and mum Eleanor, 23, who lives in Heckmondwike spent 11 days in hospital, Gracie Mae could finally meet her grandma Rebecca Williams, who works at Pinderfields, great grandma Karen Wilcock and great great grandma Margaret Newsome, who were all absolutely delighted.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family were overjoyed when they finally got to meet little Gracie Mae.

Grandma Rebecca was “amazed” when she found out Gracie Mae was a girl and said the little one is “making history” when she realised her arrival made them a five generation family of girls.

Rebecca said: “It was a fast delivery for my daughter, which was quite scary.

“Due to Covid-19 I wasn’t able to go and share the birth because only one person is allowed to be with them at the hospital still.

“It was torture going to work if I am honest becuase when I was going to Pinderfields and going to my office I had to pass where Eleanor was.

“There wasn’t anything majorly wrong with Gracie Mae, she was just born early so she needed a little bit of help with feeding.

“It just took some time, which was quite frustrating, but in the same breath we knew that she had to stay where she was to get her where she needed to be.

“Eleanor has amazed us all how she has been so strong through it all, it was the rest of the family that was a bag of nerves, crying and wondering what was going on - she got us through it and reassured us all.

“She has taken to motherhood like I would never imagine.”

Gracie Mae was finally allowed home on March 22, where she was greeted by her dad Christian Floyd (Eleanor's partner) and his parents, as well as grandma Rebecca.

Rebecca said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed when we saw the little bundle of joy - we are all absolutely in love with her.

“It is the best feeling that I can imagine, just seeing her and knowing she is fit and well, because there are babies in there that are poorly, so we are very lucky.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself and just think how lucky we are to have her and have those five generations, it’s great for my grandma to experience that.

“We couldn't wait for great great grandma Margaret to come back from holiday. We knew it would be that special moment, like the day we told her she was going to be a great great grandma - she just couldn’t speak.”

Great great grandma Margaret is one of ten children, and finally got the chance to meet Gracie Mae on March 25.

Margaret now has 12 great grandchildren - with another one on the way.

Out of the 12 great grandchildren there are eight girls and four boys and now one great great granddaughter - proving that girl power definitely runs in the family.

Great great grandma Margaret, who has found the birth of Gracie Mae very emotional, said: “I felt as though Eleanor wasn’t old enough to have a baby, because Eleanor was my first great grandchild. She is more like a daughter than a great granddaughter - it took me by surprise."

Rebecca explained: “It was such a special moment when they met and she was finally in her great great grandma's arms.

“Gracie Mae has brought so much joy into the family after the last two years that we have had and we can't wait to make more memories as five generations.”

Great grandma Karen added: “Eleanor was the first one for me as a granddaughter and I was over the moon so I know how Rebecca feels - it’s such a lovely feeling.

“For Gracie Mae to have all these grandmas in her life, it’s lovely for her.