'Family comes first': Couple who met at The Cliff Tree pub celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
Ian and Hazel Gelder first met at The Cliff Tree pub in Wakefield, which was then managed by Hazel’s parents.
Ian, 84, grew up on the Peacock estate, and Hazel, 77, from Flanshaw, were married shortly after at Wakefield Register Office, on March 27, 1965.
They moved to Rufford Street where they went on to have three children, Diane, Susan and Philip and have five grandchildren and one great grandson.
Ian worked at clay preparation machinery firm, Craven Fawcetts and Hazel was a school escort.
Keeping busy, Ian loves to pottering in his shed, making things such as wooden planters and Hazel is dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great grandson and loves spending time with them.
Daughter Susan said: “They are both hard working and family comes first.”
