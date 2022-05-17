Family fun at Pontefract's Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day

Hundreds of classic and sports car are expected at the community fun day on May 29 at Pontefract Collieries FC

The event has been running for the past seven years and has become more popular and better attended each time.

Organiser Dan Grace said: "The first year we had around 30 classic and sports turn up. In 2019 there were around 180 vehicles and 40 more were turned away that hadn't booked in as well as around 3,000 visitors."

"Last year's event was a low key affair due to the Covid regulations only just being eased but still 1,500 people turned up."

There's plenty going on throughout the day. Local businesses will have stalls, there's a funfair, bouncy castles, knife and axe throwing and an aviary with owls and hawks.

Around 50 members of Elite Cheerleaders will be entertaining the crowds, Knight Rider and KITT will be on hand for photo opportunities and children's author Jane Knightly will be reading some of her books.

Dan said: "It's a great community day out and as well as promoting the work of Pontefract Collieries FC, it raises money and awareness for disability sports in Pontefract.