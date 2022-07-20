Family pay tribute to 17-year-old son following fatal crash in Hemsworth

Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, was involved in a collision with a stationary red Fiat 500 on Station Road, Hemsworth, on the evening of Wednesday, 13 July.
He later passed away in hospital.
His family have released photographs of Lewis and paid tribute to him:
They said: “We’re devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life.
"We’d like to thank all the emergency services, the staff at LGI, and in particular the local residents who tried to help Lewis at scene.”