Family pay tribute to 17-year-old son following fatal crash in Hemsworth

Lewis Smith.

Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, was involved in a collision with a stationary red Fiat 500 on Station Road, Hemsworth, on the evening of Wednesday, 13 July.

He later passed away in hospital.

His family have released photographs of Lewis and paid tribute to him:

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis' family say he lived to ride and race his bike.

They said: “We’re devastated by the loss of our son Lewis, he was a young man who lived to ride and race his bike, it was his life.