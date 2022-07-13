Family pay tribute to "beautiful angel" Abi Fisher

Abi, 29, was reported missing from her Castleford home over the weekend, and her body was found hours later in undergrowth near the village of Brierley.

Abi, a teacher at Featherstone All Saints' Academy, leaves a baby daughter.

In a statement put out this morning, her family said: "Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly. We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi Fisher.

“Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.

“For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with Abi’s murder.