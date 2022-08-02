Family pay tribute to dad with 'heart of gold' who drowned in Ardsley Reservoir

Tomasz Ługowski died at Ardsley Reservoir on July 16.

Tomasz Ługowski died after going for a swim in Ardsley Reservoir near Wakefield on July 16.

His daughter Dominika and other members of Tomasz's family, are now trying to raise money to pay for his funeral.

Paying tribute to him, they said: "Tomasz was an outgoing person who was loved by many.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had a heart of gold and always put smiles on peoples faces. He loved football and going to football games.

"This news has come as a shock to family and friends who are still having a hard time fully understanding what has happened. This was such an unexpected accident and none of us were prepared for it.

"We have started raising money so that we can offer him the funeral he deserves to have.

"As this incident occurred in such a drastic way none of us have the resources to give him the send off he well and truly deserves.

"Thank you for any donations they are really appreciated by all the family in these hard times."