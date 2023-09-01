News you can trust since 1852
Family pays tribute to much-loved former QEGS Wakefield physics teacher, Richard Woodside

The family of a much-loved Wakefield teacher have paid tribute to their beloved husband, father and step-grandfather.
By Shawna Healey
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Family man Richard Woodside worked at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) for boys for 19 years between 1985 and 2004.

He was known for wearing a bow tie – it being safer than a regular tie in a lab around bunsen burners – and demonstrating how to fasten one to pupils before official school dances.

Born in West Kirby, on The Wirral, Mr Woodside taught physics in Wellingborough and Bath before moving to Wakefield.

Mr Woodside taught at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for almost twenty years.Mr Woodside taught at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for almost twenty years.
Mr Woodside taught at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School for almost twenty years.
In 1991, he married his wife, Cora Woodside, whom he met while teaching at the school.

Mr Woodside worked for Cambridge International for 39 years as an examiner, chief examiner, paper setter, editor, and international trainer. And he is the author and co-author of several GCSE, AS and A-level textbooks.

Mr and Mrs Woodside moved from Wakefield to Cornwall in 2014.

Mr Woodside was a loving husband to Cora, and doting father to his sons Duncan and Alasdair and his partner Mandy, and a loving stepfather to Mark and partner Nicola, Paul and wife Catherine, and step-grandad to Rachel and Alex.

The funeral service for Mr Woodside, who passed away aged 76, was held at Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin, on August 24.

Representatives from St Austell Golf Club, Squires Field Community Centre, friends and neighbours were in attendance alongside Mr Woodside’s family, and tributes were made by Mrs Woodside and son Duncan.

His niece, Anna Woodside, sang the Lord is my Shepherd via broadcast, as she could not be released from casting duties from the West End production of Frozen.

