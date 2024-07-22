Family who died in horror crash named as fundraising page reaches £40K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds have poured into a fundraising page to support a young girl left after her mum, dad and two sisters were killed in a horror crash near Wakefield yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £39,000 has already been donated to help support the 11-year-old after her mum Shannen Morgan and dad Shane Roller died in the accident.

Her sisters Lillie and Ruby also died in the crash, which happened after the family's Ford Focus collided with a motorbike on the A61 near Wakefield and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Go Fund Me page was set up by Paul Hepple, who said the money would go towards school fees, counseling and living expenses.

Flowers left at the scene of the accident.SWNS

He who described the youngster, who is a huge Taylor Swift fan, as a 'bright and resilient' girl who 'finds comfort in her music.'

Paul said: "She is a bright and resilient young girl, known for her infectious smile and kind heart.

"Despite her unimaginable loss, she shows incredible strength every day.

"She loves football and playing outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash happened after the family's Ford Focus collided with a motorbike on the A61 near Wakefield and Barnsley.

"She is also a huge Taylor Swift fan and finds comfort in her music.

"She now faces an uncertain future.

"With her immediate family gone, she needs support to ensure she has a stable, loving environment where she can heal and grow."

Police were called to the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield at 3:54pm yesterday (Sunday) after reports of a car and a motorcycle collision.

A male motorcyclist and a female pillion passenger were also confirmed to have passed away at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several people have paid tribute to Shannen, Shane and their children on social media, describing them as a 'beautiful family.'

One person said: "My heart just hurts, my brain won’t accept what’s happened.

"Shannen you was always my extra sister not just my cousin, we grew together.

"I just can’t speak. No words.

"Sleep tight my little Roller family, your memory will live on for eternity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: "You are and always will be one of my closest friends.

"There are no words to describe the utter loss this has created for family/ friends and the community around us.

"I hope your at peace Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller, with your beautiful girls.

"Heaven has gained a beautiful family."

Someone else said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families.

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy."

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

You can donate to the fundraising page here: