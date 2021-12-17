Family's desperate plea to help find missing pooch Missy who is elderly and blind

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Missy is 18 and blind.

Missy escaped through an open gate in South Elmsall on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

Devastated owner Emma Madarasi said: "The thought of losing Missy this way is breaking my heart and soul. I just want her home, warm and comfy with her family where she belongs.

"We miss her so much. We've been out looking for hours. She'll be so scared. Someone has to have seen her."