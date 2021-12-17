Family's desperate plea to help find missing pooch Missy who is elderly and blind
A family is desperately trying to find their missing pet pooch, Missy, who is 18-years-old and blind.
Missy escaped through an open gate in South Elmsall on Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.
Devastated owner Emma Madarasi said: "The thought of losing Missy this way is breaking my heart and soul. I just want her home, warm and comfy with her family where she belongs.
"We miss her so much. We've been out looking for hours. She'll be so scared. Someone has to have seen her."
Anyone who thinks they have seen her please call Emma on 07368213816 or 07378176463.