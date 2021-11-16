Family's tribute to 'gorgeous and vibrant' 20-year-old who died in Horbury crash

The family of Elliott have paid tribute to the 'gorgeous and vibrant' 20-year-old.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a collision on the B6128 Wakefield Road which resulted in the tragic death of 20-year-old Elliott Aaron Lemm from South Kirby.

In a statement his family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party.

"Words cannot express the loss and grief the whole family are feeling at this time. The family want to request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place at about 1.19am on Saturday, November 13.

It took place after a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was heading away from Horbury on the B6128 Wakefield Road, lost control while on a bend near Northfield Lane.

The car then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.

A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink/drug driving offences in connection with the collision has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has information, or any dashcam or other footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 117 of November 13.