Farmer Copleys: Award-winning Pontefract farm's Pumpkin Festival 2025 to begin later this month

Farmer Copleys’ beloved Pumpkin Festival will return later this month – so wrap up warm, get into the spooky spirit and get ready to pick some pumpkins.

The award-winning Pontefract farm will host their popular Pumpkin Festival from Saturday, September 27 to Friday, October 31.

For this year’s festival, Farmer Copleys have grown over 250,000 pumpkins across 40 different varieties – creating a magical view of multicoloured pumpkins across their fields.

Guests can pick their own pumpkins from the patch to take home, ready for the spooky season.

The festival will also feature a variety of street food stalls, fairground rides, live shows and dozens of photo opportunities.

Pumpkin patches across the country are currently facing difficulty due to the ongoing hot weather throughout summer.

The numerous heatwaves caused concerns about pumpkin rot, with some farmers producing a smaller patch due to the extreme heat.

However, Farmer Copleys shared they have grown an extra 10 acres of pumpkins this year – ensuring that the festival can go ahead.

A spokesperson for Farmer Copleys said: “We are fortunate as we water the pumpkins in when we plant then and also use the biodegradable mulch, it captures the water via condensation from day to night which has kept the crop going.

"We have had some that have grown but failed to grow a fruit, however we did grow an extra 10 acres this year, meaning it won’t be an issue for the demand of our Pumpkin Festival and will have over 250,000 ready to pick”.

Entry to the festival is £6.70 per person, with it being free for children aged three and under.