Fatal crash: Man in his 20s dies in Normanton crash after Audi fails to stop for police

A man in his 20s has died after a crash in Normanton this morning.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 1.26am, officers saw a black Audi A7 in the Normanton area and ndicated for it to stop but it failed to do so.

As it travelled along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, the Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before leaving the road on Birkwood Road and colliding with a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before leaving the road on Birkwood Road and colliding with a fence.

The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested. He remains in police custody.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) by calling 101 or go online here quoting reference 0063 of 6/11.

As the collision happened during a police pursuit, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.