Fatal crash: Man in his 20s dies in Normanton crash after Audi fails to stop for police
At 1.26am, officers saw a black Audi A7 in the Normanton area and ndicated for it to stop but it failed to do so.
As it travelled along Ferry Lane towards Altofts, the Audi crossed a bridge over the canal before leaving the road on Birkwood Road and colliding with a fence.
The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been arrested. He remains in police custody.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) by calling 101 or go online here quoting reference 0063 of 6/11.
As the collision happened during a police pursuit, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.