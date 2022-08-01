Fatal industrial accident at Wakefield Morrisons Warehouse

Police confirmed they were contacted by the ambulance service at 10.20am this morning who were attending an incident at the warehouse on Kenmore Road.

A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Morrison's Warehouse at Kenmore Road, Wakefield.

A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances. The Coroner’s Office has been informed.

The incident is being treated as an industrial accident and officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "There was a tragic accident today at our Wakefield site. A team of engineers was called to investigate a roof which subsequently collapsed causing the death of one of the engineers.

"This is a terrible and shocking tragedy and our thoughts are with his family.