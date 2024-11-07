Featherstone by-election date announced following the death of councillor Graham Isherwood
The local authority said the poll will take place on Thursday December 12.
A notice published on the council’s website says candidate nomination papers must be returned by 4pm on Friday, November 15.
Coun Isherwood died on October 14 after serving his community for more than 30 years.
He was first elected in 1987 and chaired the authority’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee.
The Labour councillor was re-elected at the 2023 local elections with 73% of votes cast in his ward, the second-highest margin of victory out of 23 seats contested.
Coun Isherwood also served on Featherstone Town Council for 35 years and was the town’s mayor during the millennium year in 2000.
Labour currently holds 56 out of 63 council seats.
The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats each hold three seats and there is one independent member.