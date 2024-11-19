Featherstone by-election: Five candidates standing on December 12

By Tony Gardner
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Five candidates standing for election at the Featherstone by-election have been named.

Wakefield Council is also reminding residents to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the poll on Thursday December 12.

The by-election has been called following the death of long-standing councillor Graham Isherwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “You must be registered to vote to have your say in the Featherstone by-election.

Five candidates standing for election at the Featherstone by-election have been named.Five candidates standing for election at the Featherstone by-election have been named.
Five candidates standing for election at the Featherstone by-election have been named.

“It’s really easy to register online and only takes five minutes. So please don’t delay and get registered before the deadline.”

One seat is up for election in and residents have until midnight on November 26 to make sure they are registered to vote.

If people are going to be on holiday, working away from home or find it difficult to get to a polling station they can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they must first ensure they are registered to vote before making an application.

For more information, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections

The five candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Waj Ali – Reform UK

Scott Haslam – Labour Party

Christopher Howden – Liberal Democrats

Pepe Ruzvidzo – Local Conservatives

Alexander Wood – Green Party

Related topics:FeatherstoneWakefield CouncilLabour PartyGreen Party
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice