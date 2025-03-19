Featherstone councillor Graham Isherwood set to receive posthumous Honorary Alderman title

A councillor who served his community for more than three decades looks set to be posthumously awarded the title of Honorary Alderman.

Graham Isherwood, who died in October last year, was one of Wakefield Council’s longest serving members.

A nomination has been submitted to confer the title on the former Featherstone councillor to mark his “eminent services” to local government.

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

Coun Isherwood was first elected in 1987 and chaired the authority’s corporate and resources overview and scrutiny committee.

He was also a housing committee chair before the authority moved to a cabinet structure.

The nomination has been made by fellow Featherstone ward member Steve Vickers.

Coun Vickers said: “Graham oversaw key areas of governance, ensuring transparency, accountability and effective decision making across this council.

“His ability to scrutinise policies and decisions while maintaining a balanced and fair approach earned him the respect of his colleagues across political lines.

“He was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his commitment to ensuring that the council’s actions were always in the best interest of the people of Wakefield.”

Coun Isherwood also served on Featherstone Town Council for 35 years and was the town’s mayor during the millennium year in 2000.

Coun Vickers added: “Throughout his career, Graham demonstrated unwavering dedication to public service, characterised by integrity, compassion and a deep sense of duty.

“His contribution to the Wakefield community is irreplaceable and his legacy as a public servant will continue to inspire future generations of councillors in recognition of his exceptional service and his lasting contributions to the Wakefield district.”

The council’s ethics and governance committee will consider recommending the nomination at a meeting on March 26.

The nomination would then have to be agreed by two-thirds of councillors in a vote at an extraordinary meeting, expected to be held before a full council meeting in April.