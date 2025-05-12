Wakefield Council has announced that Maureen Tennant-King is to become the district’s new mayor.

The Featherstone councillor is expected to be formally appointed to the role for 2025/26 at a ceremony on Thursday.

The mayor is a ceremonial title conferred by the Royal Charter granted to Wakefield.

As the first citizen of the district, they chair meetings of full council during their period of office.

Coun Tennant-King said: “It is an absolute privilege and honour to take up the role of Mayor.

“I will use my year to continue to advocate for our district and to highlight the many great things that are happening here.

“I look forward to meeting the many fabulous people, organisations and charities that make our district so special.

“I’m also pleased to be supporting Wakefield District Sight Aid and The Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group during my year in office.

“I’ll be working hard to raise awareness and much-needed funds for these causes close to my heart.”

Coun Tennant-King’s husband Terry will be her consort during the municipal year.

She was elected as a councillor for Featherstone ward in 2016 and has been a member of the planning and highways committee for nine years.

Coun Tennant-King is also a member of the children and young people scrutiny committee and she also represents the council on Wakefield Sight Aid Board.

She has been an active member of Featherstone Town Council since 1999 and has been the Mayor of Featherstone on three occasions.

She is also a trustee for the Featherstone Rovers Foundation, trustee and chairperson of Featherstone Urban Charities Board and has recently been appointed patron of the Well Women’s Centre.

She helped to set up Sharing is Caring Featherstone Uniform Bank and the town’s Hungry Holidays project.

Lynn Masterman has been nominated for the position of deputy mayor and her consort is her husband Lee.

Coun Masterman has represented Stanley and Outwood East ward since 2022. She previously represented Ossett ward from 2016 to 2021.

She has been a member of the council’s licensing committee and a deputy portfolio holder for culture, leisure and sport.

More recently she was deputy chair of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel.

She also serves on the Wakefield metropolitan bands management committee and the waste recycling group.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I am delighted that Maureen is set to become our new mayor. She is a passionate advocate for our district and will do a great job with support from Terry, Lynn and Lee.”

The mayor making ceremony takes place in the council chamber at County Hall from 11.30am on May 15.