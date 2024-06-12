Featherstone couple celebrate love and life with heartfelt hospice wedding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a touching celebration of love, Jim and Lisa Menzies, a couple from Featherstone, got married at their local hospice.

The Prince of Wales Hospice created a sanctuary of love and dignity to celebrate the special moment for the couple who met six years ago.

Lisa said: “I got a message from him on Facebook, and we started chatting."

Jim added: “I just knew she was the one. It felt so good to be with her. We were like teenagers again.”

After Jim Menzies was admitted to The Prince of Wales Hospice, he and his fiancé, Lisa, were determined to marry.

Jim proposed one New Year’s Eve, and they made plans to get married.

However, their wedding plans were met with a giant hurdle when Jim was diagnosed with terminal cancer and admitted to hospital.

As his health declined, the couple were referred to The Prince of Wales Hospice, where their expectations have been exceeded.

Jim said: “The staff went out of their way to make our wedding happen. Before I came to the Hospice, I thought it was a scary place, but I have been treated like a god, with respect and dignity.”

Stephanie Gillis, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, said: “It was an extraordinary effort by the team at The Prince of Wales Hospice, given the urgency, to make sure this happened for the couple. We worked together with Lisa and Jim, as well as the Palliative Care team at Mid-Yorkshire Teaching Trust.

“The Hospice’s charity shops provided the wedding outfit for the bride. We decorated the Garden Room with flowers. We did it all to ensure the couple’s special day would become an unforgettable and happy occasion.”

The couple’s wedding took place on the evening of May 30, with Lisa’s two sons as witnesses.

The registrar made a special out-of-hours visit to officiate the ceremony, followed by a photoshoot and blessing from Rev Tracy Ibbotson the next day.

Lisa said: “No ask was too much for them. The wedding was amazing. I’m treasuring every moment, and for me, the Hospice room is our honeymoon suite. I cannot imagine a better place to be in these circumstances.