Featherstone fashion show raises hundreds for motor neurone charity in support of Rob Burrow

Businesswoman Marie Nebard was inspired to host the evening of entertainment after reading about the huge variety of fundraising events which have been held for Rob since his diagnosis in 2019.

Determined to do her bit, she teamed up with local rugby league club Featherstone Rovers to organise a charity fashion show and raffle in Rob’s name.

Across the night, a team of models walked the runway in clothes from Marie’s independent boutique, Pink Fizz, to the delight of the gathered crowd.

Marie said: “It was an amazing night. We had five models, ranging from teenagers up to an 82-year-old!

“We hosted it at Featherstone Rovers Rugby Club in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

“It was full to the limit, it was packed out. We had an amazing night.”

And the hard work of Marie and her team paid off when they discovered they had raised an incredible £700 for the charity, which will now be used to help support those living with the disease.

In a letter addressed to Marie, a spokesperson for the MNDA said: “Thank you so much for your recent kind donation of £700 which was raised at the fashion show.

“We are sincerely grateful for your generosity and support.”

Motor Neurone Disease is a degenerative condition affecting the brain and nerves, and is believed to affect around 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time.

There was widespread shock in the sporting community when former Leeds Rhinos plater Rob first revealed his diagnosis.