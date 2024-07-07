Featherstone Rovers joins family project with Warburtons
Warburtons have awarded Featherstone Rovers Foundation with the grant to deliver a new Family Foundations programme as part of its Families Matter fund.
The fund was created to directly support families and local communities and will offer a range of activities for families with pre school children to attend from baby and toddler groups to messy art sessions.
The first activities to take place as part of the programme are designed to support families develop the skills to help prepare their child for starting school.
The sessions take place on Thursday’s in the ‘Foundry’ facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone from 10am to 11.30am.
Each week will have a different theme starting with On the Farm for week one, where they will explore all things farm related.
Amy Hardman, head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation said: We are absolutely delighted to have received a grant from Warburtons to provide some much needed support for Families in and around Featherstone with young children.
"We ran a small pilot project last September with eight families, which went really well so we are really looking forward to growing this project partnership over the next two years.
Warburtons said: "We are really looking forward to working with Amy and everyone at the Featherstone Rovers foundation.
"Family is a big thing here at Warburtons, so providing this grant to support families of the local area is incredibly important.
"We are very excited to see the impact that this has on the community.”
