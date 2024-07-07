Featherstone Rovers and Warburtons have teamed up

Featherstone Rovers have launched a new £20,000 programme with a Normanton bakery.

Warburtons have awarded Featherstone Rovers Foundation with the grant to deliver a new Family Foundations programme as part of its Families Matter fund.

The fund was created to directly support families and local communities and will offer a range of activities for families with pre school children to attend from baby and toddler groups to messy art sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first activities to take place as part of the programme are designed to support families develop the skills to help prepare their child for starting school.

The sessions take place on Thursday’s in the ‘Foundry’ facility at The Millennium Stadium in Featherstone from 10am to 11.30am.

Each week will have a different theme starting with On the Farm for week one, where they will explore all things farm related.

Amy Hardman, head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation said: We are absolutely delighted to have received a grant from Warburtons to provide some much needed support for Families in and around Featherstone with young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We ran a small pilot project last September with eight families, which went really well so we are really looking forward to growing this project partnership over the next two years.

Warburtons said: "We are really looking forward to working with Amy and everyone at the Featherstone Rovers foundation.

"Family is a big thing here at Warburtons, so providing this grant to support families of the local area is incredibly important.