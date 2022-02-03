Featherstone sculptures will honour those who stayed at home during World war One

Work on the sculptures is almost complete. The VAD Nurse

The figures which recognise those who served in non-combat roles during the First World War have been created by Midlands-based artist, Luke Perry.

They are made of galvanised steel wire, similar to the War Horse that was created in 2014 to mark the 100th year anniversary of the start of World War One.

Featherstone town council leader Coun Graham Isherwood said: “The theme is ‘Fighting From Home’

A detail from The Belgian Refugee and Child

“The sculptures are all of those who did not go off to war but stayed at home and were equally as important.”

Representing a coal worker, a munitions girl, a Voluntary Aid Detachment nurse, a Belgian refugee, a sense of loss and a child, they are raised up on stilt legs.

The tallest will reach 6.2 metres high, with the shortest standing at 2.5 metres and they will be positioned on the corner of the reserve where Wakefield Road meets Huntwick Lane.

The nature reserve has become a commemorative site to mark the sacrifice of all those served in World War One.

As well as the War Horse sculpture, a woodland has been planted with 353 trees - one for each of the servicemen who lost their lives in battle.

Luke said: “One of the things I loved about the project was is how incredibly generous Featherstone is. There is an amazing amount of social care and awareness and they were really receptive to this idea I had to try and make a piece about non-combatants.