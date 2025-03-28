Featherstone store set to be extended into neighbouring derelict house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been put forward to extend a convenience store in Featherstone into a neighbouring derelict house.

The proposal would see the Your Local Extra shop, on Green Lane, double in size if the scheme is given the go-ahead.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council includes extending the current shop and the neighbouring property to the rear to create one large retail space.

A statement prepared on behalf of the company said: “There will also be the introduction of a small hot food counter to the rear of the shop, serving freshly made sandwiches and baked goods.

Plans have been submitted to extend the Your Local Extra store, on Green Lane, Featherstone, into a neighbouring derelict house. Google image

“The (house) will be used to create additional retail space within the already popular convenience shop”.

Access to the enlarged shop would remain on Green Lane, with the entrance to flats above the premises on Sycamore Way.

The document said advertisements currently on the outside of building would be removed and placed in the windows when building work is completed.

It said: “This will give the shop a much more upmarket look overall.

“The shop frontage will use grey cladding to match the existing shop to give both properties one homogenous appearance.

“The property is currently in a state of disrepair. Steel sheets have been used to board up some windows and doors to prevent further vandalism.”

The revamp also includes new measures to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The statement said: “Vandals have also historically entered the yard to the rear of the property and dispersed refuse from the bins into the yard and wider area.

“This is to be mitigated by the enclosed and locked bin store.

“The proposal will also have a CCTV system fitted both internally and externally which will help to deter shoplifting.”