Featherstone's Notcutts garden centre invites children on a free garden trail with a chance to win prizes

Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre is hosting a free children’s activity trail this summer holiday to inspire budding young gardeners.
By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Young garden explorers will be tasked with finding a series of pictures and letters hiding among the plants.

At the end of the trail, they can unscramble the letters to reveal the hidden word and be in with a chance of winning a gardening set, which includes hand tools, seeds and a watering can.

Children are in with a chance of winning a gardening set when they enter the Notcutts garden trail for free this August.
Garden Centre Manager, Damien Wood, said: “We are excited to host our free children’s garden trail at Notcutts this year. As well as encouraging youngsters into gardening and to enjoy time outdoors, we’re pleased to offer local families something fun and free to do during the summer holidays.”

The trail is now open this week and will run daily from 11am to 4pm throughout August.

And staff will be on-hand around the garden centre for any questions the green-fingered trail hunters might have.

