Plans to install fencing outside a city centre bank “to improve safety and security” have been submitted.

NatWest said it wanted to build the fencing and a security cage around the car park of its branch on Westgate, Wakefield, as it was “no longer regarded as safe” due to anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Previous applications to introduce improved security measures at the listed building have been approved by Wakefield Council.

A statement submitted by Crest Engineering on behalf of the bank said it was seeking “to improve the safety and security of their rear car park and stairwell, which has become an area for increasing events of anti-social behaviour and drug use within Wakefield town centre.”

NatWest bank, Westgate, Wakefield.

The document added: “These events have resulted in the rear car park and emergency egress routes no longer being regarded as safe and therefore NatWest Bank has deemed it necessary to propose the introduction a boundary fence and cage system, to ensure the safety and security of the rear of their site.

“It is believed that the proposed security measures are justified within the context of a Grade II listed building and the Upper Westgate conservation area, when considering public safety.”

The council previously allowed the bank to stall security fencing on a flat roof to the rear of the building.

The report added: “We this in mind, we hope the local authority can view the proposed works in a favourable manner to allow for the security and safety of the site to be enhanced.”