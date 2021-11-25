Ferrybridge firm tackles 'Tour de Pennines' to raise more than £2K for The Prince of Wales Hospice

The team of six riders took on the ‘Tour de Pennines’, cycling from TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited’s Lubricants Blending Plant in Ferrybridge to the company’s Bitumen Plant in Preston, Lancashire.

Cycling 160 miles over two days, including the return leg on day two, the journey was a test of endurance for the team which saw them climb some of the steepest hills in the country.

TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited is a long-standing supporter of The Prince of Wales Hospice and has taken part in its annual cyclothon for five years.

The cycling team comprised John Ryder, Iain Mitchell, Tom Hyde, Roy Taylor, Chris Ralph and Patrick Howley.

Due to the pandemic however, the popular fundraising event had to be cancelled for the second year running. A team from TotalEnergies Marketing UK Limited therefore decided to take on their own challenge in order to raise money for the Hospice.

Travelling in the team’s support vehicle was Wayne Clarida, who works in the marketing team at Total UK.

John, who is the General Manager of TotalEnergies Marketing UK’s Lubricants Blending Plant, said: “Like many charitable organisations which rely on fundraising activities in order to continue operating,

"The Prince of Wales Hospice has had a challenging time due to the restrictions introduced in response to Covid-19. When we found out the cyclothon was cancelled for the second year, we decided we needed to do something else instead. And so, the Tour de Pennines idea was born!

“The ride was extremely challenging for the whole team as we were in the saddle for almost 10 hours each day. It involved a lot of sweat, some blood, but thankfully no tears, and all in aid for of a super charity. We are delighted to have raised over £2,000 for the Hospice to help the team continue delivering the amazing services they provide.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice provides care to people with life-limiting illnesses including cancer, motor neurone disease and chronic heart and lung disease.