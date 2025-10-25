Festive travel warning as Wakefield and Castleford trains cancelled over Christmas
Upgrade work along the route between Leeds and York will continue into January to ‘help deliver a faster, greener and more reliable railway as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade’.
Customers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time at nationalrail.co.uk or their train operator’s website, if travelling on the following dates:
Thursday, December 25 to Friday, December 26: No trains will run, in line with the annual Christmas shutdown of the UK rail network.
Saturday, Monday 27 to December 29 (11.30am): No trains will run between Leeds-York/Selby, with rail replacement buses in operation. No trains will run between Wakefield Kirkgate to York, as well as Selby-York.
Monday, December 29 (11.30am) to Saturday, January 3: Trains will run between Leeds-Micklefield/Selby, serving local stations in between. No trains will run between Leeds-York, and Wakefield Kirkgate-York, with rail replacement buses in operation.
Sunday,January 4 to Sunday, January 25: Trains will run between Leeds and York, diverted via Castleford. No trains will run between Micklefield-Church Fenton.
Across the 32 days, the signalling and telecommunications systems along the route will be replaced, with a total of 54 new signals, supporting infrastructure and a brand-new power supply installed, tested and brought into use.
The major upgrade will see a total of 45 engineering trains, 879 rail wagons, three large cranes and three tamping trains used to enable work to be completed.
Check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk