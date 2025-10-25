Festive travel warning as Wakefield and Castleford trains cancelled over Christmas

Trains between Leeds and York are being axed over the festive period as major engineering works disrupts travel for thousands.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upgrade work along the route between Leeds and York will continue into January to ‘help deliver a faster, greener and more reliable railway as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade’.

Customers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time at nationalrail.co.uk or their train operator’s website, if travelling on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, December 25 to Friday, December 26: No trains will run, in line with the annual Christmas shutdown of the UK rail network.

Rail upgrade work between Leeds and York across Christmas and New Year period

Saturday, Monday 27 to December 29 (11.30am): No trains will run between Leeds-York/Selby, with rail replacement buses in operation. No trains will run between Wakefield Kirkgate to York, as well as Selby-York.

Monday, December 29 (11.30am) to Saturday, January 3: Trains will run between Leeds-Micklefield/Selby, serving local stations in between. No trains will run between Leeds-York, and Wakefield Kirkgate-York, with rail replacement buses in operation.

Sunday,January 4 to Sunday, January 25: Trains will run between Leeds and York, diverted via Castleford. No trains will run between Micklefield-Church Fenton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the 32 days, the signalling and telecommunications systems along the route will be replaced, with a total of 54 new signals, supporting infrastructure and a brand-new power supply installed, tested and brought into use.

The major upgrade will see a total of 45 engineering trains, 879 rail wagons, three large cranes and three tamping trains used to enable work to be completed.

Check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk