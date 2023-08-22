Though the match between England and Spain concluded with a close result, the resilient spirit of both the England team and the Wakefield community shone brightly throughout the event, dubbed ‘Scoring Goals in our Community’.

The newly established orange haven within Thornes Park not only serves as a hub for colleagues and supporters but also extends a warm embrace to the entire community, exemplified by the engaging initiatives and events it hosts.

Penny Appeal's CEO, Ridwana Wallace-Laher, extended a heartfelt welcome to the young football enthusiasts and their families, underscoring the importance of events that transcend sport and unite diverse communities.

Penny Appeal held a day-long event to watch the Women's World Cup Final and celebrate The Lionesses.

Mrs Wallace-Laher said: "Their resilience and passion inspire us all, transcending barriers and demonstrating the potential of women in football.

"The unyielding support for women's football nationwide is truly awe-inspiring. Win or lose, their legacy will endure, resonating across generations.

"As a woman and a mother, their achievements fill me with immense pride, exemplifying the heights we can attain even against daunting odds."

Attendees revealed in live screening on a grand scale, engaging in spirited football drills, participating in a table football competition, and enjoying complimentary refreshments.

The rise of women's football in the UK, marked by the Lionesses' triumphant victory in the 2022 Euros, resonated powerfully at the event.

The Lionesses' journey, from the group stages to the exhilarating win against Germany, echoed the transformative ability of sports to foster unity and shared purpose.