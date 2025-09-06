Filmed in Wakefield: 19 of the best movies and TV shows filmed across Wakefield and the Five Towns

Here we’ve rounded up some of the best TV shows and films that have been filmed in the area from South Elmsall to The Ridings with famous named from Andrew Garfield and Sheridan Smith to Sylvester Stallone!
See if you can spot the locations while you watch:
1. Allelujah
Plot: When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, it fights back by galvanizing the local community. The hospital invites a news crew to film the preparations for a concert honouring its most distinguished nurse. Starring Jennifer Saunders, Judi Dench and David Bradley. Where: Thornes Park, Clarence Park, and Sandal Castle. Where to watch: Sky Store Photo: Rob Youngson
2. Adolescence
Plot: When a 13-year-old boy is arrested and accused of murdering one of his classmates, his family must search for answers. Starring Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters. Where in the district: Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall and Production Park in South Kirkby. Where to watch: Netflix Photo: s
3. Brassed Off
Plot: In a village in Northern England, Danny, the conductor of a colliery brass band, has difficulty maintaining the morale of his musicians when the economic future of the area is threatened by the possibility that the local coal mine will be closed. When a former resident, Gloria, returns to assess the mine, she get involved with her former flame, Andy, and also the band, joining them in their last hurrah at a national competition. Where in the district: The showers at the National Coal Mining Museum. Where to watch: AppleTV Photo: s
4. The Confessions of Frannie Langton
Plot: Set in Georgian London the drama follows the eponymous Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. Where: South Parade, Wakefield. Watch: ITVX Photo: ITV