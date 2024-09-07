These films and tv shows were all filmed across Wakefield.placeholder image
Filmed in Wakefield: The best films and TV shows filmed across Wakefield throughout the years

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Here’s some of the best TV shows, films, and even star-studded bread adverts, that have been filmed across Wakefield.

Wakefield and Pontefract have provided a variety of filming locations for a range of television shows and movies over the years.

From Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford to Pontefract Castle, viewers may spot some familiar locations that they’ll see in a new light next time they visit.

Here are 12 of the most popular shows and motion pictures filmed across the district.

How many do you recognise?

Several scenes from the hit ITV show were filmed in and around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Notable locations include Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford, Rishworth Street and Westgate in Wakefield. All series are available to watch for free on ITVX.

1. A Touch of Frost

Several scenes from the hit ITV show were filmed in and around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Notable locations include Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford, Rishworth Street and Westgate in Wakefield. All series are available to watch for free on ITVX. Photo: ITV

The Channel 4 drama starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters was filmed in Wakefield's County Hall, as well as parts of Pontefract and Normanton. All episodes are available on All4.

2. National Treasure

The Channel 4 drama starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters was filmed in Wakefield's County Hall, as well as parts of Pontefract and Normanton. All episodes are available on All4. Photo: Channel 4

The award-winning show, which follows Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense police sergeant in a rural Yorkshire valley, filmed at HMP Wakefield.

3. Happy Valley

The award-winning show, which follows Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense police sergeant in a rural Yorkshire valley, filmed at HMP Wakefield. Photo: BBC

This advert featuring A-lister Sylvester Stallone was filmed at the Warburtons’ factory in Normanton, Chantry Bridge in Wakefield with footage of the the canal footbridge in Castleford and Heath Common.

4. Warbutons

This advert featuring A-lister Sylvester Stallone was filmed at the Warburtons’ factory in Normanton, Chantry Bridge in Wakefield with footage of the the canal footbridge in Castleford and Heath Common. Photo: Jeff Moore

