Filmed in Wakefield: The best films and TV shows filmed across Wakefield throughout the years

Wakefield and Pontefract have provided a variety of filming locations for a range of television shows and movies over the years.
From Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford to Pontefract Castle, viewers may spot some familiar locations that they’ll see in a new light next time they visit.
Here are 12 of the most popular shows and motion pictures filmed across the district.
How many do you recognise?
1. A Touch of Frost
Several scenes from the hit ITV show were filmed in and around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford. Notable locations include Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford, Rishworth Street and Westgate in Wakefield. All series are available to watch for free on ITVX. Photo: ITV
2. National Treasure
The Channel 4 drama starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters was filmed in Wakefield's County Hall, as well as parts of Pontefract and Normanton. All episodes are available on All4. Photo: Channel 4
3. Happy Valley
The award-winning show, which follows Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense police sergeant in a rural Yorkshire valley, filmed at HMP Wakefield. Photo: BBC
4. Warbutons
This advert featuring A-lister Sylvester Stallone was filmed at the Warburtons’ factory in Normanton, Chantry Bridge in Wakefield with footage of the the canal footbridge in Castleford and Heath Common. Photo: Jeff Moore
