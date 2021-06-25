Filming of new ITV drama to take place in Wakefield

Location scouts for the television company visited the city this week to check out South Parade, an imposing terrace of Georgian houses built in the 1790s.

A Wakefield street is set to play a role in a new ITV drama.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton, a four-part drama is adapted from the award-winning debut novel by Sara Collins, is the story of a young woman born into slavery in Jamaica who travels to London and finds herself accused of murder.

Filming is expected to take place over the August bank holiday.

Film website IMDb lists 77 productions with links to the city going back to kitchen sink drama This Sporting Life which had shots of Belle Vue and Westgate.

These are some of the films and TV programmes that were filmed in WakefieldThe former crown court and town hall on Wood Street have been used in Emmerdale and mystery thriller Limehouse Golem, while some scenes from A Touch of Frost with David Jason, Rik Mayall’s comedy The New Statesman and police drama DCI Banks were also filmed in the city.

Historical fantasy mini series Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, included scenes filmed on St Johns Square and South Parade and the Beluga lounge on Market Street doubled as a London wine bar in the film Lost in Austen.