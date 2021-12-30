Fire crew rescue cat trapped under a car in Wakefield

A fire crew from Ossett rescued Reggie the cat from underneath a car.

His distraught owner was unable to free him and called for help from firefighters.

A crew from Ossett received a call at 11.54am about the frightened feline stuck under the car at the junction of Oakwood Avenue and Flanshaw Lane.

After jacking up the car on blocks were able to free him at 12.19pm.