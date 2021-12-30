Fire crew rescue cat trapped under a car in Wakefield
Reggie the cat used up one of his nine lives today when he became trapped underneath a car in Wakefield today.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:15 pm
His distraught owner was unable to free him and called for help from firefighters.
A crew from Ossett received a call at 11.54am about the frightened feline stuck under the car at the junction of Oakwood Avenue and Flanshaw Lane.
After jacking up the car on blocks were able to free him at 12.19pm.
He shot off down the road and it is not yet known if he sustained any injuries after his ordeal.