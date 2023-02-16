Fire crews and community join celebrations to mark official reopening of Castleford firm's showrooms after devastating blaze
Trade Bathrooms Showroom in Castleford suffered severe damage in a fire in 2022 – ten months later the firm has celebrated its official reopening.
The company, run by Paul and Sandra Marchington, was engulfed in fire in the early hours of April 28 last year, which wrecked its premises.
The company has now reopened their doors to their customers and praised them for sticking by them through the recent difficulties.
When the blaze occured, around 50 firefighters from all over West Yorkshire were called to deal with the incident - and some of the local fire crews were on hand last weekend to help re-open the showroom.
Sandra Marchington said of the reopening: “With the support and encouragement from family, friends, customers and of course hard work from our team we are excited to finally have the doors open and welcome the public back into our showroom.”