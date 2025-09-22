Fire engines in Knottingley: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to carry out special training drill in Knottingley this afternoon
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared that there will be a special training exercise taking place in Knottingley this afternoon (Monday).
The exercise will take place on the River Aire, from Aire Street to Marsh Lane, from 2pm to 4pm today (September 22).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have warned local residents to expect an increase in fire appliances and firefighters in the area.
Training dummies will also be used in the water to simulate rescues.
Posting to social media, the service said: “Please don’t be alarmed - this (exercise) is part of our ongoing training to make sure our crews are always prepared to respond and keep West Yorkshire safe”.