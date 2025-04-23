Fire engines in Pontefract: Emergency services to take part in special training drill in Pontefract tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared that there will be a special training exercise taking place in Pontefract tonight (Wednesday).

The exercise will take place today (April 23) at Francis Lane House, on Horsefair, between 7pm and 9pm.

The team have warned local residents to expect an increased emergency service presence, smoke issuing from windows and firefighters in breathing apparatus.

Posting to social media, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is working closely with Vico Homes to run a safe and realistic training session.

"The scenario will be fully supervised by our qualified instructors and safety staff.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”