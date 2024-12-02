Fire in Knottingley: Crews from Pontefract and Castleford attend vehicle fire in field

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:15 BST
Two fire crews attended and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
Two fire crews were called to a Knottingley field over the weekend after a JCB caught on fire.

Crews from Pontefract and Castleford were called to the blaze, on Broomhill Avenue, on Saturday, November 30.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 13.44pm on November 30 to Broomhill Avenue to reports of a large vehicle on fire.

“Two crews from Pontefract and Castleford attended and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze, which was on a JCB.”

