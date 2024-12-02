Fire in Knottingley: Crews from Pontefract and Castleford attend vehicle fire in field

Two fire crews attended and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Two fire crews were called to a Knottingley field over the weekend after a JCB caught on fire.

Crews from Pontefract and Castleford were called to the blaze, on Broomhill Avenue, on Saturday, November 30.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 13.44pm on November 30 to Broomhill Avenue to reports of a large vehicle on fire.

“Two crews from Pontefract and Castleford attended and used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze, which was on a JCB.”