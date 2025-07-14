Fire in Knottingley: Stoelzle Flaconnage share statement after serious fire breaks out at Knottingley base

Fire teams remained at the scene yesterday (Sunday), using large jets to combat the blaze.

Stoelzle Flaconnage have shared a statement thanking emergency services and reaffirming customers following a huge blaze at their factory over the weekend.

12 fire crews rushed to the Stoelzle Flaconnage site, on Weeland Road, on Saturday evening, after a large fire broke out.

Due to the smoke in the area, residents were advised to keep all doors and windows closed throughout the weekend.

Fire teams remained at the scene yesterday (Sunday), using large jets to combat the blaze.

Glass manufacturering company, Stoelzle Flaconnage, have now shared a statement on the fire and how it will affect customers going forward.

A spokesperson for the Knottingley site said: “All efforts across the Stoelzle network are now focused on supporting the recovery of the Knottingley site.

"While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, the management remains confident in its ability to resume operations in full strength as soon as possible”.

“Thanks to the rapid response of emergency services and the calm actions of the on-site team, all employees were safely evacuated.

"There were no serious injuries; a few individuals were treated for mild smoke inhalation and have since returned home”.

Dr. August Grupp, CEO of the Stoelzle Glass Group, also shared a statement following the blaze.

He said: "Ensuring uninterrupted service to our customers is our highest priority. We have activated our Business Continuity Plan and are reallocating future production through our sister facilities within Europe."

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway, and Stoelzle have stated they are “fully cooperating” with the relevant authorities.