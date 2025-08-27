Firefighters battle blaze that engulfed Castleford road

A road in Castleford was closed last night after fire broke out.

Road closures were in place as firefighters from multiple stations across the district battled the fire at commercial premises on Savile Road.

Residents were urged to avoid the area for their own safety.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, August 26 at 7.51pm, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a building fire on Savile Road, Castleford.

“Six fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a hose-laying unit and a command unit attended the incident.

"Firefighters used three large jets, one aerial ladder platform, one ground monitor and one hose reel jet to bring the fire under control.

"Crews from Castleford, Rothwell, Dewsbury, Hunslet, Garforth and Moortown attended, supported by Leeds and Cookridge aerial appliances, Mirfield’s hose-laying unit and Killingbeck’s command unit.”

Firefighters got the blaze under control later that evening.

The road was closed while the blaze was brought under control.

A dance school near the building has been forced to temporarily close due to damage to its building.

Freedom 2 Dance posted on social media this morning: “Last night at around 7.40pm a fire broke out in the garage behind the studio, which has sadly been destroyed.

"We’re incredibly grateful that no one was inside our studio. While affected, the studio is still in good condition.

"Studio 2 has sustained some damage (mirrors, window, Acre equipment, sound and lights system, and ceiling tiles and we are currently unable to access the building until the police/fire investigation is complete.

"For this reason, the studio will be close for one week. We’re confident we can get everything back up and running quickly with a bit of graft, we’ll adapt to use the unaffected studios.”