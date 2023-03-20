News you can trust since 1852
First day of spring 2023: Photo gallery of stunning reader pictures snapped across Wakefield

After a cold, snowy winter, it’s been a long wait but spring has officially started.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT

With the clocks set to go forward and the nights growing shorter, the promise of lighter days and fields filled with beautiful floral scenes beckon along with all the joys that come with the season.

Photographers across the district have been taking some stunning photos and sharing them with us.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area?

Share them with us at [email protected] for a chance to feature in future galleries.

Spring flowers in Thornes Park taken by Pam Peach.

1. Thornes Park

Spring flowers in Thornes Park taken by Pam Peach. Photo: s

The sun going behind the clouds at Anglers Country Park, taken by Steve Turner.

2. Anglers Country Park

The sun going behind the clouds at Anglers Country Park, taken by Steve Turner. Photo: s

Pretty crocus at Sandal Castle, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

3. Sandal Castle

Pretty crocus at Sandal Castle, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: s

Sue Billcliffe shared her photo of a ainbow pigeon in Ryhill.

4. Rainbow

Sue Billcliffe shared her photo of a ainbow pigeon in Ryhill. Photo: s

