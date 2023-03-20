First day of spring 2023: Photo gallery of stunning reader pictures snapped across Wakefield
After a cold, snowy winter, it’s been a long wait but spring has officially started.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT
With the clocks set to go forward and the nights growing shorter, the promise of lighter days and fields filled with beautiful floral scenes beckon along with all the joys that come with the season.
Photographers across the district have been taking some stunning photos and sharing them with us.
