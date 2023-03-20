First day of spring 2023: Photo gallery of stunning reader pictures snapped across Wakefield

After a cold, snowy winter, it’s been a long wait but spring has officially started.

With the clocks set to go forward and the nights growing shorter, the promise of lighter days and fields filled with beautiful floral scenes beckon along with all the joys that come with the season.

Photographers across the district have been taking some stunning photos and sharing them with us.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area?

Share them with us at [email protected] for a chance to feature in future galleries.

1 . Thornes Park Spring flowers in Thornes Park taken by Pam Peach.

2 . Anglers Country Park The sun going behind the clouds at Anglers Country Park, taken by Steve Turner.

3 . Sandal Castle Pretty crocus at Sandal Castle, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

4 . Rainbow Sue Billcliffe shared her photo of a ainbow pigeon in Ryhill.