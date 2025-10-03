First look at new housing development in Pontefract

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Castle Syke Grange in Pontefractplaceholder image
Castle Syke Grange in Pontefract
A new housing development in Pontefract is set to be unveiled this weekend.

Located on Ackworth Road, Castle Syke Grange will offer a range of 55 three and four bedroom homes.

The four bedroom Wychwood show home will be available to view at the development’s launch.

Gavin Birch, from builders David Wilson Homes, said: “This development launch marks an exciting opportunity for buyers in West Yorkshire.

“We are proud to introduce Castle Syke Grange, where each home has been thoughtfully designed with modern living in mind, ensuring high-quality and long-term value for our buyers.

“With homes soon to be ready to move into, we encourage house hunters to register their interest to be amongst the first to reserve a home at the development.”

