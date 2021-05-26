First peek inside brand new luxury Wakefield care home complete with cinema room, beauty parlour and sky bar

Hepworth House will be welcoming new residents from June and will provide a safe and luxurious home for up to 66 older people, employing over 65 team members once fully staffed.

Home Manager, Amanda Woolford and her team are hosting an exclusive preview day this Saturday, May 29, (adhering to current government guidelines) which will provide an opportunity for local people to explore the first-class facilities and learn more about the Hepworth House lifestyle.

The open day is from 11am-3 pm, everyone is welcome and there is no need to book. Guests will receive complimentary refreshments and a goody bag and there will be entertainment throughout the day.

A new state-of-the-art care home in Wakefield is getting set to open its doors for the first time this week.

Care provider, Ideal Carehomes’ latest development has benefitted from a £12 million investment, giving Hepworth House all the finishing touches you would expect from a luxurious new home.

The well-appointed care home boasts large, open plan social areas and ultra-wide corridors which are designed with residents in mind.

Residents can enjoy all the luxury facilities on offer including a luxurious Sky Bar with far-reaching views, a vintage tearoom complete with balcony area and a plush cinema room featuring its very own popcorn machine.

Hepworth House’s on-site beauty parlour will be ready for residents to receive regular treatments such as haircuts, chiropody appointments, manicures and much more. The spacious landscaped gardens will become social hubs and continue to flourish with the help of green-fingered residents attending regular gardening clubs in the relaxing botanical rooms.

Amanda, who has over 35 years of social care experience said: " am extremely excited to soon be able to open the doors of our beautiful home.

"Our future residents will benefit so much from our facilities and the full and varied social programme organised by our activities co-ordinators. We have had such an overwhelming response so far from local people, for both the first phase of recruitment and from prospective residents.

"I can’t wait to support our new residents to live life to the full as part of the Hepworth House family!"

Regional Director, Debbie Campey, said: "The care and attention to detail is clear throughout the home - all our care homes are built with the facilities required to offer the quality of life and independence to our residents.

"With Amanda at the helm, I have every confidence that our newest home will be a wonderful addition to the Wakefield community!"

Amanda added: "Everything we do at Hepworth House will put us at the forefront of care and with the established Ideal Carehomes team and policies behind us too, we have all we need to ensure the continued wellbeing of our residents and staff.

"The brand new build allows us to be completely on top of infection control from the very start and the large social spaces give us the means to social distance with ease. We will be ready to help people in the local community with both short term and permanent placements and I am always here to answer any questions and help to put people’s mind at rest."

Once open, the home will welcome new residents for short and long term placements and has a unique inclusive fee offer to give peace of mind to residents and their families.

To register your interest, contact 0113 385 3588, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.