First-time author from Lofthouse pens children's book
A first-time author says she has been ‘surprised’ by the positive reaction to her recently-released children’s book.
Claire Smith from Lofthouse put pen to paper for her first book, ‘To My Child, You Are Loved’, an open love letter to a child about the struggles of parenting.
Claire, a mother-of-two who works at a law firm, said: “It’s a book which has really taken off, to my surprise as this was never planned, with parents of autistic children.
“It’s also had a good response from adults who’ve had traumatic childhoods.
“It’s also been received well with children who lost a parent, as there’s a page exploring the possibility of loss and hope.
“I’m really pleased with it, it’s taken off and I’ve sold over 60 books just this weekend.”
The book is available to buy from Darling Reads in Horbury, Books in Walton and the Rhubarb Triangle Farm Shop at Ouzlewell Green.