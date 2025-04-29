Fish and chip shop plan withdrawn after obesity concerns raised by public health officials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a former YMCA hall into a fish shop have been withdrawn after concerns were raised by public health officials.

The proposal included changing the use of the community building in Hemsworth into a restaurant and takeaway.

Wakefield Council officers said the scheme could have “negative impacts” for the town, which is considered to among the most “health deprived.”

Ben Mitchell, the council’s healthy places officer, said the new business would be close to schools and there was already an “abundance” of takeaways nearby.

The scheme involved converting to the old community building in Hemsworth into a restaurant and takeaway.

Mr Mitchell said: “Our risk matrix indicates that the application site is within the top 10% for significant health deprivation for the district.

“The proportion of children who don’t eat fruit and vegetables at least once a day is 85%.

“Overweight prevalence amongst reception children is 27% and for Year 6 children this is 41%, which is a significant concern.

“Diabetes prevalence is also 9%.

“Hemsworth is amongst the areas of Wakefield with the highest rates of people with health deprivation which is not a desirable or acceptable situation.”

The officer also expressed concern about the loss of the hall.

He said: “Community facilities can help to build practical life skills, cultural enrichment and improved social interaction which is important for our health.”

Documents submitted in support of the application said the building had been vacant for over 12 months due to “diminishing local interest and usage.”

A statement prepared on behalf of the buillding’s new owner said: “Given that the building is currently empty, its conversion and refurbishment to form a joint fish and chip restaurant and takeaway will provide a much needed and appealing small business opportunity.”

The document said the building had been a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour while not in use.

The scheme included providing 16 customer parking spaces to be accessed from Market Street.

The statement said changes to the premises would provide a “fresh, modern and well laid out” enterprise.

It added: “In terms of social and economic impact on the community from this development it will be negligible.

“There will be no significant additional traffic impact on the existing surrounding road area due to this change of use.

“The fish and chip restaurant, including takeaway, will provide a more local customer-driven alternative retail food outlet.”

The applicant also addressed officer concerns in a health impact assessment (HIA) carried out in response to the comments.

The HIA referred to the sale of a range of portion sizes and selling fish which had been poached or encased in lighter batter.

The document said the business would also include salads, vegetables, fruit and yogurts on the menu.

It said low calorie drinks would available and employees would be trained in serving customers with dietary needs and allergies.

Despite the assurances, Mr Mitchell said the council still could not support the application.

He said: “It is also important to note that England is within an obesity crisis.

“Adults and childhood obesity are acknowledged to be unacceptably high and with urgent remedial action needed.

“There is a strong likelihood that the proposed development will have an overall negative impact on health due to a range of factors including the proximity of schools, the local abundance of hot food takeaways and the existing health deprivation within Hemsworth.”