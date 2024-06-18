Five children’s playgrounds with out-of-date equipment could be permanently closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five children’s playgrounds could be permanently closed and grassed over as part of a council’s efforts to save money and improve safety.

A report says the play areas earmarked for closure have equipment at least ten years out of date that does not comply with safety legislation.

New proposals for playgrounds across the Wakefield district have been outlined in a business case document to be considered by senior councillors.

The report calls for the local authority to adopt a new improvement programme for play area equipment.

It says: “Our parks and green spaces have developed in a piecemeal fashion over much of the last century, and with no overall strategic plan, have left our communities with a disjointed offer, in terms of quality, location, suitability and condition.”

The scheme could involve an 18-month programme to ensure that all equipment in the district’s playgrounds comply with UK safety standards,

The report says there are safety concerns at 11 playgrounds.

It adds: “Investment is required to bring these sites into line with current safety legislation.”

There are concerns around tarmac surfacing at seven of the sites.

Four others are considered to be “nearing the end of their operational life.”

Six sites have been prioritised for investment and refurbishment.

But the remaining five areas have been identified as not being “strategically important” and having “very low scores in terms of play value.”

The report says: “All the equipment at these sites is at least 30 years old (play equipment usually has a maximum life expectancy of around 20 years), with spare parts very difficult, if not impossible, to source due to age.

It suggests the “most prudent option” to prevent risk to the public is to remove all equipment and surfacing at the sites, adding: “Once this is done, the sites would then be soiled and seeded over – making them easy to maintain, safe to use, and aesthetically pleasing.”

The playground locations are not stated in the report.

The council has a budget of £98,000 for play area repairs, which will not cover all the work required.

Removal of all play areas which are not compliant with current safety legislation has been recommended.

It also calls for a programme of redevelopment for play areas which will be at “end of life” within the next 12 months.

The estimated overall cost of the work is £713,000.

The reports also says: “This option will provide the council with the reassurance that all its play areas meet with industry best practice and comply with current regulations around safety.