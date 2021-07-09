Five Italy danger men England must be wary of in Euro 2020 Final clash

Arguably the most impressive side in the tournament this year, Italy have richly earned their spot in the Final, and will pose England their sternest test yet when they do battle under the grand arch of Wembley Stadium.

Here's our rundown of five key Italian danger men to look out for, ahead of what could be the most stressful ninety minutes England fans have ever endured:

1. Federico Chiesa

There's something truly beguiling about the way the Juventus loan star carries the ball forward, with his arms outstretched as he glides past defenders, ready to fire a lethal strike towards goal.

He bagged a beauty in the semi-final against Spain, and came on to score the winner against Austria in the last sixteen

A player for the big occasion, England simply can't take their eye off the 23-year-old for a moment, and must be wary of his explosive speed on the counter-attack.

The pint-sized prodigy is, to put it mildly, absolutely rapid, and you can just imagine him zipping behind England's back line and firing home while Harry Maguire is still steadily turning as if he were stranded in the middle of the Suez Canal.

The 31-year-old was named Man of the Match after their 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium, and was constant, menacing presence going forward for Gli Azzuri.

3. Giorgio Chiellini

Italy's skipper rarely scores goals, but he proved his 'danger man' status from a psychological point of view in the semi-final, when he masterfully got into Spain man Jordi Alba's head at the coin toss with his bizarre, playful roughhousing antics.

One of the most experienced defenders in the game, he's been here before for both club and country, and that invaluable, big-game experience gives his side a huge advantage.

Part of a Juventus side who won a staggering nine Serie A titles on the trot, the veteran centre-back is a born winner. He'll also have the added motivation of looking to lay the ghost of Euro 2012 to rest, when he and his teammates were battered 4-0 by Spain in the Final.

4. Marco Verratti

Overall, it would be fair to say he's been Italy's best player in this tournament, providing some serious composure and class in the middle of the park, as well as pressing relentless when out of possession - the latter could seriously rattle England, which is a bit of a worry.

He's also popped up with a couple of assists in this tournament, and stole the show in his side's 1-0 win over Wales.

5. Jorginho

The thought of him doing that 'hop, skip and jump' penalty to score past poor Jordan Pickford, and wining Italy the Euros on penalties, is one that will continue to trouble England fans until the final whistle, and I'm sorry for putting that harrowing image into your head.

Now, he's one of the best in the game at dictating play in midfield, but his early days at Chelsea showed that if you swarm him, he can be got at.