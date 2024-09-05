Five Towns businesses get together to raise more than £4,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice

Business owners and managers across the Five Towns have been holding monthly get-togethers to socialise and have raised an amazing £4,532 for The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

The Friday Revival group began in May 2023 with the aim of creating more business relationships and friendships in the region.

Since then, they have also managed to raise £4,532 for hospice, with £3,000 going towards buying a new bed and £1,500 to pay for a new marquee after the last one was unfortunately destroyed by bad weather.

Oakworth Financial Planning, JS Recruitment, Ridley & Hall, and Crest Commercial Finance have been the supporting partners involved with organising Friday Revival.

Jack Amery, from Oakworth Financial Planning, said: “We’re delighted to see the local business community come together for such a meaningful cause.

"It's inspiring to be part of a network that’s making a real difference in our community.”

The events have taken place at The Robin Hood pub in Pontefract, with music and a buffet.

The group will meet again this month and welcome new businesses.

You can find more information about the next event when you join their ‘Friday Revival’ Facebook group here.

Adrian Greenwood, the Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We are really grateful to everyone at Friday Revival who have donated money to the Hospice.

"Their funds have made a real difference. The fact that they are raising money while also coming together to socialise and form business relationships makes it a fantastic community-led project, which is very much in keeping with our ethos of serving our community.”