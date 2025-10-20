The owner of a Wakefield kennels says she has been left with no choice but to close after plowing thousands of her own money into the business for 15 years.

Flushdyke Boarding and Rehoming Kennels, which helped rehome hundreds of dogs every year, looks set to close on November 4, leaving owner Sara Kennard, 52, devastated.

After years of volunteering at the Wakefield Road kennels in Ossett, animal-lover Sara, who is an occupational therapist for the NHS, took over the business in 2010.

"It was my childhood dream to own a rescue and help animals," Sara, said.

Sara, left, took over the kennels in 2015.

"But I was very naive - I'd never run a business before and just started chucking my own money at it, thousands of pounds.

"I remortgaged my house, my parents helped me out financially, bailing me out to no end. It was a steep learning curve."

But 15 years later, Sara has decided she can no longer do it.

"I haven't got a money tree in the garden. I spent £23,000 of my own money on the kennels just last year and I'd say that over the years, I've put around £100,000 into it.

The kennels in Ossett.

"I took on the kennels because it was my dream and I'd also hoped it would help my daughter, who has special educational needs, a little job when she's older. A bit of independence for her.

"I don't like the thought that I have failed, but it's just circumstance.

"I have done everything I can to keep going, but I can only do so much.

"All I've wanted to do is make people happy and save a few dogs along the way.”

Sara is heartbroken to announce the closure after putting her heart and soul in to keeping the kennels open.

Sara added how thankful she is to everyone for their support over the years.

"l'd like to thank all those who have donated funds, food, blankets and their time, and also staff past and present.

"All those who have supported us for the love of dogs.”

Since the closure announcement, people taken to social media to say how sorry they are at the news.

One said: “I’ve two amazing dogs from your kennels. So sad to hear this news.”

Another said: “It so sad its had to come to this. I wish you all the best.”

Another added: Thank you for all the years you’ve saved dogs lives.”