Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, chippies and pubs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:04 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

The Ale House at 11 Bread Street, Wakefield, was given a rating of 4 at its latest inspection on April 10.

1. The Ale House

The Ale House at 11 Bread Street, Wakefield, was given a rating of 4 at its latest inspection on April 10. Photo: s

Farmhouse Kitchen at Mothers Way, Ossett was rated 5 at its inspection on May 7.

2. Farmhouse Kitchen

Farmhouse Kitchen at Mothers Way, Ossett was rated 5 at its inspection on May 7. Photo: s

Lucky House at 36-38 Cow Lane, Knottingley was rated 5 by inspectors on May 6.

3. Lucky House

Lucky House at 36-38 Cow Lane, Knottingley was rated 5 by inspectors on May 6. Photo: s

Frankies Off The Hook, at 31 Beancroft Road, Castleford, was given a rating of 4 after inspectors visited on May 1.

4. Frankies Off The Hook

Frankies Off The Hook, at 31 Beancroft Road, Castleford, was given a rating of 4 after inspectors visited on May 1. Photo: s

