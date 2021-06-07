Football tournament this evening in memory of tragic Callum Cunningham

Callum (back, centre) passed away recently.

Callum Cunningham, who was just 17 and from Crofton, died suddenly on May 31 and thousands of pounds have been raised to go towards his funeral and his devastated family.

And to help boost the funds, a four-team tournament will be taking place tonight, starting at 6.30pm at The Sidings in Crofton.

Crofton first, second and third teams will take to the field, along with a Yorkshire Ambulance Service side.

The gathering at Eastmoor on Friday.

Entry is free, but there will be people collecting cash for the cause.

Meanwhile, Eastmoor Dragons ARLFC, paid tribute to young Callum.

In a recent post on Facebook, they said: "This morning as a club, like many of you are, are waking up to the devastating news that we have lost one of our own. We have been informed of the truly heartbreaking news that one of our juniors; Callum Cunningham is no longer with us.

"Callum was a truly terrific player, with the heart of a lion, who feared nothing on the field and gave everything, every time he pulled the Eastmoor shirt on. However, more importantly, Callum was a terrific young man who was great to be around.

"The club would like to extended their condolences to Callum’s close family, friends and the community as a whole after this terrible news.

"We want every individual to know that this club is here for people, no matter what. Rest in peace, Callum Cunningham."

Scores of Callum's friends met at the rugby pitch on Eastmoor on Friday to celebrate Callum's life. Many wore T-shirts bearing his picture with the words 'RIP Callum'.

Two fundraising pages have so far, between them, raised more than £5,000.